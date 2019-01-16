9 Cool Ice Bars to Enjoy This Winter in New York

When a New York Winter chills you to the bone, make the most of it at one of several Ice Bars. Here's 9 cool 'Ice Bars' you can enjoy this season.

Glacier Ice Bar in Lake George

The Glacier Ice Bar at the Sagamore Resort in Lake George features 18,000 pounds ice and will be open January 25 & 26 and February 1 & 2.

Fire & Ice in Clayton

The Fire & Ice Celebration at Harbor Hotel in Clayton features 20,000 pounds of ice carved into functional bars and gorgeous sculptures. There's complimentary wine tasting and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to North Country Troopers Assisting Troops. Fireworks end each evening February 7-9.

Polar Ice Bar in Lake George

The Polar Ice Bar at Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George is open February 8th & 9th. Enjoy hot soup, drinks, beer, and cocktails at a full ice bar with sculptures and more.

Bellini's Ice Bar in Latham

Bellini's in Latham opens their ice bar January 30 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM and January 31 from 6:00 - 9:00 PM with proceeds benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Enjoy live music, specially crafted drinks and s'mores by the fire pit.

Forest Ice Bar in Lake George

The Forest Ice Bar at the Holiday Inn in Lake George is open this year January 25 & 26

February 1 & 2. The front fire pit area will be transformed into a winter wonderland with live music every night.

Bailey's Ice Bar in Saratoga Springs

Bailey's Ice Bar in Saratoga Srpings features specialty drinks, ice shot glasses, an ice luge, fire pits to keep you warm and live music February 15th and 16th.

Fire & Ice Bar in Round Lake

The Fire & Ice Bar at the Mill in Round Lake features ice shuffle board, ice corn hole, fire pits, hot chocolate cocktails and ice shot glasses. It opens February 1st and will be open every Friday and Saturday for the first three weekends in February. The Ice Bar will open at 5 o’clock on Fridays and 2 o’clock on Saturdays.

Prime Polar Ice Bar in Saratoga Srings

The Prime Polar Ice Bar at Saratoga National features live music, free dink koozies, ice games, selfie ice stands and a 3 sided ice bar. This year's event is February 8 & 9.