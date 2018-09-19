It's almost here - The Guy's Expo at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium. Are you ready for an afternoon of fun, beer, prizes, cars, and more?



If you've been thinking about going to the Guy's Expo (being presented by Lincoln Davies Building Supply), but maybe are still on-the-fence about it, let us help you. We have quite a few great reasons why we think you should check out the event this year, and we narrowed it down to the Top 7 reasons...

1. It's Not Just for the Boys: Sure, there's a lot of things that guys love at the Guy's Expo, but there's stuff for everyone. There are some awesome prizes you can win (which we'll get to in a moment), there will be food trucks on hand with delicious treats, you can check out hunting and fishing stuff, cars, and so much more. There will also be drink samples and so much to look at and do.

2. You Could Win One of Three Great Prize Packages: This is worth the price to get into the event itself. Just by showing up you can fill out a ticket for your chance to win one of three unbelievable prizes - A Las Vegas "High Roller" getaway, a Canadian bear-hunting expedition from Taxis River-Wild Adventures, or a New York Yankees baseball weekend.

3. Enter the Hungry Man Eating Contest: If you're picked, not only will you get to enjoy a bunch of free food, but you have the chance at being crowned the winner! The food being used in the eating contest is from some of the food trucks that will be at the event including "Come Fry with Me," "The Melt," and "Holy Smoques BBQ." But it IS an eating contest, so you know a LOT of food is going to be involved. You can decide whether you want to sign up for it while you're at the expo.

4. It's an Inexpensive Way to Spend a Saturday Afternoon: What were you planning on doing this Saturday anyway? Whatever it is, why not move it to next Saturday, and enjoy the Guy's Expo? Oh, and we said it's inexpensive. Tickets are available now for $8 in advance, or you can wait until Saturday and buy them at the door for $12. Kids 10 and under get in for free. You can get more information and get your tickets here.

5. There's More Prizes Up for Grabs: We mentioned those three great getaway packages that will be given away, but what about a hot tub full of beer? Well, someone is going to be winning that, too. Plus many of the vendors that will be at the Guy's Expo have their own giveaways and prizes.

6. Enjoy Some Delicious Food From Some of Your Favorite Food Trucks: Yes, some of the food trucks at the event will be making huge dishes for the Hungry Man Eating Contest, but that doesn't mean they won't be serving up your favorites, too. You can get some poutine from "Come Fry with Me," or maybe you want a gooey, cheesy sandwich from "The Melt." There will also be other food available, beer, and other drinks.

7. Show Off How Strong You Are: You can sign up for the arm wrestling competition - which has a variety of classes for BOTH men and women. Or maybe you want to show off your strength with the "Tire-Flip" Challenge. You could be walking away with a trophy, prizes, and/or bragging rights. So why not?

Wow, we're already up to 7 reasons?? We didn't even get a chance to mention that former WWE Star "Emma" is going to be there, or all the tractors, cars, and other things to look at and check out while you're at the AUD. We guess you'll just have to show up and see it all for yourself. Again, tickets are available now: $8 in advance, $12 day of. You can buy your tickets in person, with credit card or check, by stopping by our studios at 9418 River Road in Marcy. We're open Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm. If you have any questions, you can call our business office at: (315) 768-9500. Tickets area also available at Lincoln Davies Building Supply locations.

And we'll see you at the Guy's Expo this Saturday - At the Utica AUD from 12pm to 5pm.

