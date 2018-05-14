7 Flowers Illegal To Plant In New York State

Although these flowering plants are beautiful, they're considered an invasive species and can reek havoc on our ecosystem.

There are 68 terrestrial, wetland and aquatic plants that are banned in NYS because their introduction would likely cause economic or environmental harm or harm to our health as well as threaten New York’s food supply.

The regulations are enforced by the Department of Environmental Conservation, with assistance from the Department of Agriculture and Markets.

1. Canada Thistle Cirsium arvense:

Photo Courtesy of dec.ny.gov

Cirsium arvense. ... Cirsium arvense is a perennial species of flowering plant in the family Asteraceae, native throughout Europe and northern Asia, and widely introduced elsewhere. The standard English name in its native area is creeping thistle. The plant is beneficial for pollinators that rely on nectar.

2. Border Privet Ligustrum obtusifolium:

Photo Courtesy of dec.ny.gov

Ligustrum obtusifolium, commonly called border privet, is a fast-growing, deciduous shrub that typically grows 10-12' tall but spreads to 15' wide with dense, often arching horizontal branching.

3. Cup-plant Silphium perfoliatum:

Photo Courtesy of dec.ny.gov

Silphium perfoliatum, commonly called cup plant, is a coarse, sunflower-like, Missouri native plant which occurs in low woods and thickets, meadows, prairie stream/pond peripheries and along railroad tracks throughout the State.

4. Lesser Celandine Ficaria Verna:

Photo Courtesy of dec.ny.gov

Ficaria verna, (formerly Ranunculus ficaria L.) commonly known as lesser celandine or pilewort, is a low-growing, hairless perennial flowering plant in the buttercup family Ranunculaceae native to Europe and West Asia.

5. Multiflora Rose Rosa multiflora:

Photo Courtesy of dec.ny.gov

Rosa multiflora is a species of rose known commonly as multiflora rose, baby rose, Japanese rose, many-flowered rose, seven-sisters rose, Eijitsu rose and rambler rose. It is native to eastern Asia, in China, Japan, and Korea.

6. Spotted Knapweed Centaurea stoebe:

Photo Courtesy of dec.ny.gov

Centaurea maculosa, the spotted knapweed, is a species of Centaurea native to eastern Europe. This short-lived perennial usually has a stout taproot, pubescent stems with wooly or cobwebby hairs when young. The erect or ascending plant stems grow 20 to 150 cm tall. ... stoebe and var.

7.Tartarian Honeysuckle

Photo Courtesy of dec.ny.gov

Lonicera tatarica is a species of honeysuckle known by the common name Tartarian honeysuckle. It is native to Siberia and other parts of eastern Asia, but it is probably better known in North America, where it is a widespread introduced species and noxious weed.

Any of these invasive species can harm natural communities and systems (plants and animals found in particular physical environments) by out-competing native species, reducing biological diversity, altering community structure and, in some cases, changing ecosystems. Invasive species threaten New York’s food supply, not only agriculture but also harvested wildlife, fish and shellfish; our landscaping, parks, gardens, and pets; and our recreation resources and even animal and human health.