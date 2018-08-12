With President Donald Trump's visit to Central New York , we have an opportunity to show off some of our key attributes and match them up with the president's interests.

One of those interests is golf , which we know the president loves to play from time to time. Lucky for him, the timing couldn't be better. The weather is fantastic this time of the year, our greens and fairways are in great shape, and there are a number of great courses in the area that Mr. Trump would surely enjoy. Here's our list of the top courses he should play while he's in Central New York:

Seven Oaks. Adjacent to the campus of Colgate University and right down the road from the famous Colgate Inn, where the president could grab a burger or steak after the round.

Cedar Lake. Bonus benefit: His round of golf could end with a refreshing dip into the lake that sits between holes 1 and 18.

Cavalry Club. The private course in Manlius has a special connection to the military and the citizen soldiers of the past 100 years.

Valley View. The spectacular view from the top of the course could offer some unique photo opps.

Green Lakes. Golf legends like John Daly and Billy Casper have played at the New York State Parks course, so Trump should appreciate the history.

Cazenovia Golf Club. Established in 1896, the undulating layout on the southern edge of Cazenovia Lake is sure to please. And the local newspaper is called The Republican.

Yahnundasis. The New Hartford course literally means "around the hill," which will make the president feel as if he's right at home in DC on Capitol Hill.

Any other suggestions for great area courses that would be a good fit for the president? Or, maybe, who should fill out his foursome?

BONUS VIDEO: