66 Million Dollar Upgrade To The New York Thruway

The state of New York has announced a $66 million plan to repair and upgrade a stretch of New York State Thruway.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the work will entail the rehabilitation and reconstruction of three miles of roadway between exit 54 and the Lackawanna toll barrier. New signs, wider shoulders and better guardrails will be installed.

In addition, three Thruway bridges will be repaired and renovated and a fifth span will be totally rebuilt. Cuomo's office says the stretch of Thruway is one of the busiest, try 130,000 vehicles a day every day.

The work will require some nightly lane closures on the Thruway eastbound lanes. The work is expected to be completed next year. When all is finally completed dealing with the Thruway will be a lot better and improve traffic flow.

