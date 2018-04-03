Showers and a few thunderstorms are still expected Wednesday

morning, out ahead of the cold front. Model

sounding profiles still indicate fairly stable boundary layer

conditions Wednesday morning, with any thunderstorms likely to

be elevated in nature. Even so, brief gusty winds and heavy

downpours are possible, given the strong dynamic forcing.

An increasingly robust model signal points to the distinct

possibility of strong, gusty post-frontal winds out of the SW-W

Wednesday afternoon and evening. A deep, well-mixed boundary

layer and good sinking motion will lead to healthy momentum

transfer mechanics, as per model sounding profiles. Also,

although the best isallobaric forcing translates across

western/northern NY, Lake Ontario, and adjacent southern

Ontario, it is still pretty decent across our northern zones.

All of this, along with the desire to be well collaborated with

our neighboring offices has led us to issue a High Wind Watch

for the most of the Finger Lakes region, including the Syracuse

metro area, the Mohawk Valley, the southern Tug Hill region, and

northern portions of the Susquehanna region (Cortland, Chenango,

and Otsego). Across the far southern tier of CNY and NEPA,

gusty winds are also expected, and wind advisories may be needed

at a later point in time.

After late morning-midday highs mostly in the 50s, readings will

begin to tumble behind the front Wednesday afternoon and will

end up bottoming out in the upper teens and 20s by daybreak

Thursday. This will make for cold wind chills and a very un-

Spring-like feel. Additionally, a few lake enhanced snow showers

and flurries are also expected, generally across northern

portions of our forecast area, particularly Wednesday night.