55 CNY Students Out Sick With Stomach Bug Outbreak

Even though Flu Season is almost here, Stomach Bug season is in full swing in Central New York.

Syracuse.com reports that more than 55 students in Baldwinsville's Palmer Elementary School were out sick Friday with a stomach virus:

Of the more than 55 students out sick, 23 of those were dismissed from school with symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain, according to information provided to the district by Senior Nurse Supervisor Julie Carpenter."

So far, other schools districts have not reported any widespread cases of stomach viruses such as this one. So keep in mind to watch out and try and keep your kids safe.