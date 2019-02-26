Who’s Playing The 50th Anniversary of Woodstock at Bethel Woods?

Woodstock was a music festival held in the Catskills between August 15th and August 18th in the year 1969. It was an iconic moment in music history and is known as that widely - whether you were there or not, or even alive for it or not. An iconic list of musicians and bands played at Woodstock, including Jimi Hendrix, The Who, The Band, Janis Joplin, Santana and more.

Two festivals will be taking place this year during the anniversary weekend- one at Bethel Woods, and one at Watkins Glen.

It was reported by Rolling Stone that the Bethel Woods event has announced headliners Ringo Starr and Santana . Other acts scheduled to perform so far, allegedly, include the Doobie Brothers and Edgar Winter Band. They have been booked for Saturday, August 15th. Sunday performers have yet to be announced.

“They have an amphitheater there,” Santana told Rolling Stone in January of the Bethel Woods site. “I’m going to invite whoever is still here, whether it’s Joan Baez or members from Sly Stone, and I’m going to play Santana music. … Santana’s very interested, like Miles Davis, into connecting with people from 7 years old to under 33. I don’t want to be just like a jukebox in the twilight zone, stuck in the ’60s.”

During the anniversary weekend, Bethel Woods will also include a series of programs and events to honor the historic music festival, including extended hours at the museum and a screening of the documentary, “Woodstock: the Director’s Cut.”

More details will be posted as we learn more about each festival and their lineup(s).