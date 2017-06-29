5 More 4th Of July Themed Cocktails To Make You A Star
We decided that our original list of 4th of July drinks was a little too short. Here's 5 more to give you a variety to choose from this holiday weekend.
We chose these recipes because they don't require insane, hard-to-find ingredients, and they can be assembled in no time at all.
6. Cherry Whiskey Smash
You'll need:
- 1 ounce Jack Daniels or your favorite American whiskey
- 1 ounce cherry juice
- 1/2 ounce amaretto
- 1/2 ounce ginger brandy
- 2 ounces cherry cola
- maraschino cherries (at least 3 per drink)
To make:
- Add cherries to bottom of glass and muddle until mashed
- Add ice
- In a shaker combine whiskey, cherry juice, amaretto and brandy - shake well
- Pour over ice then top off with cherry cola
Makes 1 drink, and can be easily multiplied
7. Blueberry Coconut Sparkler
You'll need:
- 3 cups fresh blueberries
- 3 Tbsp lemon juice
- 1/2 cup coconut rum
- 2 1/2 cups ginger ale
- Ice
- Coconut Flakes (optional garnish)
To make:
- Muddle the blueberries in the bottom of a medium bowl.
- Add the lemon juice and coconut rum; stir until well combined. Strain the mixture and discard the blueberry skins.
- Add the ginger ale and gently stir until combined.
- Garnish rims of glasses with coconut flakes (optional).
- Fill glasses with ice and add your Blueberry Coconut Sparkler.
8. 4th of July Slushie
You'll need:
- 2 ounces vodka
- 2 ounces any blue liquor
- 4 ounces cranberry juice
- 2 cups of fresh ice
To make:
- Crush ice in a blender.
- Put 1 cup of the ice a glass and add blue liquor
- Add 1/2 cup of ice and gently pour in vodka
- Add final 1/2 cup of ice and gently pour in cranberry juice.
9. Bomb Pop
You'll need:
- 1 oz grenadine
- 1 oz citron vodka
- 1/4 oz Blue Curaçao with 1 oz water
- Ice
To make:
- Pour grenadine into the glass.
- Crush ice and fill up your glass.
- Slowly pour in water over the ice. Its important to do it slowly so the colors don't bleed into each other too much.
- In a separate glass, mix together the citron vodka and Blue Curaçao, and then slowly pour it into the glass.
10. 4th of July Homemade Shandy
You'll need:
- 12 oz. pale ale beer
- handful blackberries
- juice of 1/2 lemon
- mint for garnish
To make:
- Muddle blackberries in bottom of glass. Squeeze lemon juice over blackberries.
- Pour beer into glass and garnish with a generous sprig of mint.
There you go, 5 more easy, patriotic cocktails to make you the star of your 4th of July party.