5 More 4th Of July Themed Cocktails To Make You A Star

We decided that our original list of 4th of July drinks was a little too short. Here's 5 more to give you a variety to choose from this holiday weekend.

We chose these recipes because they don't require insane, hard-to-find ingredients, and they can be assembled in no time at all.

6. Cherry Whiskey Smash

You'll need:

1 ounce Jack Daniels or your favorite American whiskey

1 ounce cherry juice

1/2 ounce amaretto

1/2 ounce ginger brandy

2 ounces cherry cola

maraschino cherries (at least 3 per drink)

To make:

Add cherries to bottom of glass and muddle until mashed Add ice In a shaker combine whiskey, cherry juice, amaretto and brandy - shake well Pour over ice then top off with cherry cola

Makes 1 drink, and can be easily multiplied

7. Blueberry Coconut Sparkler

You'll need:

3 cups fresh blueberries

3 Tbsp lemon juice

1/2 cup coconut rum

2 1/2 cups ginger ale

Ice

Coconut Flakes (optional garnish)

To make:

Muddle the blueberries in the bottom of a medium bowl. Add the lemon juice and coconut rum; stir until well combined. Strain the mixture and discard the blueberry skins. Add the ginger ale and gently stir until combined. Garnish rims of glasses with coconut flakes (optional). Fill glasses with ice and add your Blueberry Coconut Sparkler.

8. 4th of July Slushie

You'll need:

2 ounces vodka

2 ounces any blue liquor

4 ounces cranberry juice

2 cups of fresh ice

To make:

Crush ice in a blender. Put 1 cup of the ice a glass and add blue liquor Add 1/2 cup of ice and gently pour in vodka Add final 1/2 cup of ice and gently pour in cranberry juice.

9. Bomb Pop

You'll need:

1 oz grenadine

1 oz citron vodka

1/4 oz Blue Curaçao with 1 oz water

Ice

To make:

Pour grenadine into the glass. Crush ice and fill up your glass. Slowly pour in water over the ice. Its important to do it slowly so the colors don't bleed into each other too much. In a separate glass, mix together the citron vodka and Blue Curaçao, and then slowly pour it into the glass.

10. 4th of July Homemade Shandy

You'll need:

12 oz. pale ale beer

handful blackberries

juice of 1/2 lemon

mint for garnish

To make:

Muddle blackberries in bottom of glass. Squeeze lemon juice over blackberries. Pour beer into glass and garnish with a generous sprig of mint.

There you go, 5 more easy, patriotic cocktails to make you the star of your 4th of July party.

BONUS VIDEO