5 Fun Places To Swim In Upstate New York

Now that summer has finally arrived here are five additional places where its fun to swim other than your backyard or a friends pool.

#5. Robert H. Treman State Park

If you live in Ithaca this is one place and another great place to go swimming.

#4. Green Lakes Start Park

The park is a short drive from Syracuse with not one but two lakes. Be sure to swim at the beach.

#3. Fair Haven Beach State Park

The park is located on the eastern shoreline of Lake Ontario, features 1,500 feet of sand beach, including600 feet of the guarded swimming area. Be sure to take advantage of the diving board.

#2. Oneida Lake

This spot is located in the center of the state and offers several access points for swimming including Sylva Beach, Verona Beach State Park, and Oneida Shores.

#1. Fillmore Glen State Park,