5 Fun Places To Swim In Upstate New York
Now that summer has finally arrived here are five additional places where its fun to swim other than your backyard or a friends pool.
#5. Robert H. Treman State Park
If you live in Ithaca this is one place and another great place to go swimming.
#4. Green Lakes Start Park
The park is a short drive from Syracuse with not one but two lakes. Be sure to swim at the beach.
#3. Fair Haven Beach State Park
The park is located on the eastern shoreline of Lake Ontario, features 1,500 feet of sand beach, including600 feet of the guarded swimming area. Be sure to take advantage of the diving board.
#2. Oneida Lake
This spot is located in the center of the state and offers several access points for swimming including Sylva Beach, Verona Beach State Park, and Oneida Shores.
#1. Fillmore Glen State Park,
A waterfall feeds into a dammed swimming area that has a lifeguard on duty, which makes the Cayuga location family-friendly.