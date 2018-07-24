5 Famous People Who Once Called Clinton NY Home

Did you know that a lot of famous people, or people of note, have once called Clinton New York home? Here's 5 you may have not known lived in Central New York at some point.

1) Clara Barton

Barton was the founder of American Red Cross. Barton lived in Clinton when she went to school at the Clinton Liberal Institute in New York. The Clinton Liberal Institute was a coeducational preparatory school established by the Universalist Church in the village of Clinton, in the Town of Kirkland, New York, in 1831, relocated to Fort Plain, New York in 1878.

2) Susan Bennett

Bennett is an American voice-over artist best known for being the female American voice of Apple's "Siri". Bennett was born in Clinton, New York, and attended high school at Clinton Central School.

3) Nicholas Palmieri

Palmieri is an American professional ice hockey player who is currently under contract with HCB South Tyrol of the Austrian Hockey League (EBEL). He was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the third-round of the 2007 NHL Draft. He was born in Clinton.

4) Leland Stanford

Leland Stanford was an American tycoon, industrialist, politician, and the founder (with his wife, Jane) of Stanford University. He migrated to California from New York at the time of the Gold Rush, he became a successful merchant and wholesaler, and continued to build his business empire. He attended Clinton Liberal Institute, in Clinton, and studied law at Cazenovia Seminary in Cazenovia, New York, in 1841–45.

5) Hildegarde Swift

Hildegarde H. Swift was a published children's book author. One of her books "Little Blacknose: The Story of a Pioneer" was the recipient of the Newbery Honor Medal. She is best known for her book "The Railroad to Freedom." She won the prestigious Newbery Honor in 1933. She was born in Clinton New York.

