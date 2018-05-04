40th Annual Walleye Fishing Derby On Oneida Lake
Tis the season to grab your fishing poles and head out to Oneida Lake, and the streams/rivers around it, to catch some amazing walleye.
This years tournament is offering over $9,000 in cash prizes. Anglers registered in the derby can try and catch three tagged fish in the lake during the contest up until 3PM Sunday. Syracuse.com reports that the prizes for anglers catching these fish are $5,000, $2,500 and $1,250.
The angler with the biggest walleye this year will go home with a $1,500 check. The winning fish will be determined by length, with weight and then girth being used as tie-breakers. Second place gets $1,150 and third, $750. Cash prizes are also being given out for the top 25 places."
The two-day tournament is hosted by Chittenango Lions Club.
