The 11th Annual Animal for Animals Jam kicks off this this Friday night to benefit the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.

This four-night jam session features a host of local musicians who donate their time with proceeds benefiting the SSHS. Things begin this Friday and Saturday at 12 North Sports Bar on Mulaney Road in Marcy. It will continue on Friday, February 1st and 2nd, also at 12 North. Doors open at 7:00 each night.

This year's musical lineup includes Ashleigh DeCarr, Thunder Watt, Not Robots, Nineball, Dark Matter, Laguna Sunrise, High Desert Sky, Motorlord and many others (...full details on their Facebook Page here ...)

Admission is $10 at the door - $25 passes are available covering all four nights.

The event is held each year in memory of Ric 'Animal' Morehouse, an animal advocate and supporter of Stevens-Swan. Organizers say they've raised nearly $50,000 for the local animal shelter over the past decade.