4 Former NHL Players Coming to Rome for Benefit Hockey Game

4 former NHL players will be hitting the ice at Kennedy Arena in Rome this Saturday. For the 1st time in 8 years, The Bobby Page Memorial Foundation will hold what was once an annual benefit hockey game. Here's who will be lacing up the skates.

Aaron Page from the foundation says they held the first game in 2005 when his brother, Bobby first became ill. After his passing, they turned it into the foundation we know today benefiting kids. Scheduling conflicts caused the annual game to go on hold in 2010. Here are the former NHL players taking part in the Bobby Page Memorial Foundation VS Central New York All-Stars hockey game.

Timmy Sestito

• Playing career 2005-2017

• Played for the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils and most recently the Dinamo Riga of the KHL

Nicholas Palmieri

• Playing career 2008-2017

• Played for the Minnesota Wild, and the New Jersey Devils

Daniel Blackburn

• Playing career 2001-2005

• Played for the New York Rangers 2001-2005

Steven Zalewski

• Playing career 2008-2018

• Played for the San Jose Sharks and the New Jersey Devils

The game is this Saturday night, December 21 at 7 at Kennedy Arena in Rome. Tickets are just $5, 16 and under are free. Learn more about the foundation and their charitable causes at their website or Facebook page .