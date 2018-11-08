4 CNY Restaurant Deals To Use This Holiday Season
During the holiday season you're always looking for shopping deals. What about great food deals for your parties and family?
Seize The Deal Utica currently has 4 restaurants featured for amazing deals just in time for Black Friday. Here's 4 great deals that could feed your parties, or your bellies:
1) Family Combo One From Papa John's Pizza
This deal is worth $41.05. How much are you going to pay? Only $16.42. This deal is valid at the New Hartford location only.
2) Family Combo Two From Papa John's Pizza
This deal is worth $36.34. How much are you going to pay? Only $14.54. This deal is valid at the New Hartford location only.
3) $20 Certificate to Tom Cavallo's Restaurant
You could score a $20 Certificate to Tom Cavallo's Restaurant for only $10.
4) $50 Certificate to Tom Cavallo's Restaurant
You could score a $50 Certificate to Tom Cavallo's Restaurant for only $35.
5) $20 Worth of Food & Drinks at Swifty's Restaurant & Pub
You could score $20 worth of Food & Drinks at Swifty's Restaurant & Pub for only $10.
6) $20 Gift Certificate to Estate at 169
You could get a $20 Gift Certificate to Estate at 169 for only $8.