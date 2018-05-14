35 Cases Of Salmonella Now Linked To Egg Recall

The CDC said in an updated report there are 12 new victims since the last update on April 16th.

Among the 35 cases are 11 hospitalizations. The cases have been reported in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Those eggs came from a Rose Acre facility in Hyde County, N.C.

The update explained that more cases could be on the way due to the time it takes between when a person becomes ill with Salmonella and when the illness is reported. this takes an average of 2 to 4 weeks.

The Seymour based company describes the contamination as an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. The company statement says the farm produces2.3 million eggs a day. The facility includes 3 million laying hens with a USDA inspector on site daily.

The recall involves the plant number P-1065, with the Julian date range of 011 through 102 printed on either side of the carton or package. for Publix and sunups egg cartons, the plant number is P-1359D and the Julian date is 048A or 049A with best buy dates of APR 02 and APR 03.

the eggs have been sold under the brand names Country Daybreak, Crystal Farms, Coburn Farms, Sunshine Farms, Publix, Sunups, Glenview, Great Value, as well as at Walmart and Food Lion stores.

I mentioned this was big. This egg recall is the largest in the United States since 2010 when 500 million eggs from an Iowa producer were recalled and nearly 2,000 illnesses caused by salmonella were reported.