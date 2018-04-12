NBC’s 30 Rock is the last series to embrace revivals, but the fan-fave meta-comedy may nonetheless get second life. Star Jane Krakowski says 30 Rock revival conversations have at least happened, and could bear fruit before long.

Regardless of NBC’s Will & Grace success , Roseanne revivals or overall plans to revive Must-See-TV , 30 Rock has remained a curious choice of revival speculation. NBC has only confirmed minor discussion of the subject , but star Jane Krakowski tells The Hollywood Reporter that co-stars Tina Fey , Alec Baldwin , Tracy Morgan , Jack McBrayer and more have all broached the subject:

[A revival] would be a dream come true. We all had the greatest time on that show … there’s definitely been talk and conversations. I know it’s something the fans would love and we would love.

We all say over and over again that working on that show was probably the best experience we’re ever going to have in our careers, as far as creativity goes. We’re still so proud of the writing and the great characters. It was such a success and all of those things were amazing … Right now, [reboots are] the trend. And I would be thrilled if the trend continued over into 30 Rock.