(Contributions by Joe DiVita, Graham Hartmann, Katy Irizarry, Anthony Lauletta, Ed Rivadavia, Tyler Sharp, Jon Wiederhorn)

This year was an interesting one for heavy metal. With most of the genre's biggest acts either on the road supporting releases from previous years or prepping an album for next year, it was an opportunity for mostly modern era bands to capture the spotlight and demonstrate that they're the ones who will be appearing on year-end lists for decades to come.

That said, there were still a handful of metal's biggest acts and other veterans contributing to 2018 in a big way. We already revealed our 30 Best Metal Albums of 2018 and now it's time to boil it down a bit as we count down the 30 Best Metal Songs of 2018 below. Don't forget, you can take this list with you by following the playlist on Spotify !