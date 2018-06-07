3 Million Or 456.7 Million Will You Be Next?
The Story Of 2 Multi-Million dollar Winners. The first is a gentleman from Minoa who walked into the Delta Sonic and laid down the money for a 50x the Money scratch-off ticket. Now instead of washing his car, he can simply buy a new one. Now 3 million is nothing to sneeze at either before or after uncle sam gets his cuts which ever it's still a couple of million either way.
A lot of people don't realize that Powerball is held in 44 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. That is one of the reasons the jackpot amounts grow so quickly along with two drawings each week.
There is no immediate word of who has the winning ticket. I can assure you the ticket is not in the Cristi household. There is one ticket floating around out there somewhere worth $273.9 million if taken in one lump sum or $456.7 if you take the jackpot in payments. This is the 8th largest jackpot in Powerball history. Because there was a winner the jackpot resets at $40 million for the next drawing this Saturday. Maybe that big jackpot winner would like to adopt me.