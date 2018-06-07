3 Million Or 456.7 Million Will You Be Next?

The Story Of 2 Multi-Million dollar Winners. The first is a gentleman from Minoa who walked into the Delta Sonic and laid down the money for a 50x the Money scratch-off ticket. Now instead of washing his car, he can simply buy a new one. Now 3 million is nothing to sneeze at either before or after uncle sam gets his cuts which ever it's still a couple of million either way.

A lot of people don't realize that Powerball is held in 44 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. That is one of the reasons the jackpot amounts grow so quickly along with two drawings each week.