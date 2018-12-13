There's the illegal taking of deer, then there's poaching. By letter of the law, there's probably no difference. But as 3 men can attest, when the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation starts using the term, the charges are going to be serious.

Conservation Officers received a complaint from a Steuben County resident who heard a gunshot, followed by a car repeatedly driving up and down the road. Responding to the scene, the officer found the complaining party confronting the suspect who was driving the car. Another suspect was found walking in the road.

A quick investigation found the two men had shot a deer with the aid of the vehicle's headlights but were unable to locate it. This incident would turn out to be the tip of the iceberg. As officers asked questions and gathered evidence, it was discovered 8 deer had been taken over the course of a weekend.

Coudersport, PA residents Jeffery Duell, Jr. and Nathan Karns were the two on the road, a third man, Alex Nadjadi of Savona, NY, is now charged as authorities found 4 locations with illegally taken deer. I guess this explains the term "poaching at it's best."

Karns and Duell will face fines in the neighborhood of $40,000 and prison time in excess of 15 years. Nadjadi's connection to the case was not explained by the DEC, he faces $15,000 in fines and 6 years in jail:

