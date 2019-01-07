3 Easy Steps for Keeping Food Safe During Power Outages

A little ice and a lot of wind is the perfect recipe for power outages. Care to take a guess as to what's in the latest Winter Weather Advisory ? Power outages can get expensive quick if you lose all the food in your refrigerator, let alone a freezer full of meat. Here are 3 Easy steps to avoid the financial disaster and the smelly consequences.

As always pre-planning is the hardest part, but it's easy too.

Freeze water in one-quart plastic storage bags or small containers prior to a storm. Make them small enough to fit around the food and don't overfill.

Put some of your refrigerated items into the freezer now. Foods you won't need right now, leftovers, fresh meat, and poultry.

Use the "igloo effect," group foods together in the freezer.

The goal is to keep the refrigerator at 40°F or lower, while the freezer should stay near. Unfortunately, you never know how long the power will be down, but after 4 hours you'll need some coolers with dry or block ice. A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours if the door is kept closed. A full freezer will hold its temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if half-full).

The USDA has more tips on keeping the food in your refrigerator and freezer safe during a power outage.