Lynyrd Skynyrd is calling it quits but not before releasing and performing "The Last of the Street Survivors" with the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.

Hear “Free Bird,” “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “What’s Your Name,” “Call Me The Breeze,” “You Got That Right,” live for the last time as Lynyrd Skynyrd will take to the stage Fridays and Saturdays across the country with their Street Survivors Farewell Tour .

The first leg of the tour will kick off Friday, May 4 in West Palm Beach, FL and wrap up Saturday, September 1 in Atlanta, GA with three chances to catch a show in CNY.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 2 at 10:00 a.m. at LiveNation.com . Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets Tuesday, January 30 at 10:00 am through Citi's Private Pass program.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will be joined on stage with numerous friends including Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot, and more.

We last saw Lynyrd Skynyrd in an afternoon show at Chevy Court at the NYS Fair pulling in a record-breaking crowd.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour

May 4 – Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Fla.

May 5 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, Fla.

May 11 – Starplex Pavilion, Dallas, Texas

May 12 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman, Houston, Texas

May 18 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, Ariz.

May 19 – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, Calif.

May 25 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, Calif.

May 26 – Glen Helen Amphitheater, San Bernardino, Calif.

June 22 – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, N.J.

June 23 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre, Wantagh, N.Y.

June 29 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, N.C.

June 30 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, N.C.

July 6 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, Va

July 7 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, Va.

July 13 – Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, N.Y.

July 14 – Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, Ct.

July 20 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Mass.

July 21 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, N.Y.

July 27 – Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

July 28 – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pa.

Aug. 3 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, Ill.

Aug. 4 – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, Ind.

Aug. 10 – DTE Energy Music Theatre, Detroit, Mich.

Aug. 11 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Aug. 17 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 18 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, Mo.

Aug. 24 – Lakeview Amphitheatre, Syracuse, N.Y.

Aug. 25 – KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown, Pa.

Aug. 31 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Pelham, Ala.

Sept. 1 – Cellairis Amphitheatre in Lakewood, Atlanta, Ga.

