3 Chances To See Chicago and REO Speedwagon This Summer

See Chicago and REO Speedwagon this summer!

REO Speedwagon and Chicago are touring together this summer! We'll hear Chicago II in its entirety followed by their greatest hits. REO Speedwagon will thrill us with “In Your Letter,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” “Keep On Loving You,” “Take It On the Run” and more.

Tickets prices range from $29.50 (Lakeview has four-packs of lawn seats for $90 while supplies last) to $129.50 and go on sale Friday, February 9 at 12 p.m. in select cities at www.livenation.com .

Chicago’s Robert Lamm says of the upcoming trek:

“It’s always a party sharing the stage with Kevin, Neal, Bruce, Dave and Bryan! They rock. We rock. The tour rocks!”

REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin agrees:

“We love the Chicago guys. We all share that Midwest rock’ n roll ethic. We work hard, rock hard & take care of business. So, c’mon out and party with Chicago and REO this summer.”

Where to see Chicago and Reo Speedwagon:

July 27th at Lakeview Amphitheater

July 31st at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 7th at Darien Lake Amphitheater

