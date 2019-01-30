21-Vehicle Pileup On Thruway Near Batavia

A 21-vehicle crash on the New York State Thruway has been reported and has closed parts of the highway in both directions.

According to New York State Police, injuries have been reported, police said, but they did not report how seriously people were injured.

All westbound traffic at Exit 47 in Leroy and eastbound traffic at Exit 48 in Batavia and Exit 48A in Pembroke is being diverted, state police said.

New York Upstate reports that the crash happened at 2PM near mile-marker 382 eastbound on the Thruway. The crash involved tractor trailers and other vehicles, police said.