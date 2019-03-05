2019 Saranac Thursday Volunteer Applications Available

The United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area is now accepting applications from groups interested in volunteering at the 21st Annual Saranac Thursdays and 2019 Concert Series events.

The weekly summer concert series is a fundraiser formed in 1998 by the United Way and the F.X. Matt Brewing Company.

Since the event's inception, more than 11,000 United Way volunteers have donated their time and over $620,000 has been donated by F.X. Matt Brewery.

All applications must be submitted online by April 4th.

To apply, visit unitedwayvgu.org/saranac