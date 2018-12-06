2019 Concert Preview: Rock’s 20 Biggest Tours

Now that 2018 is almost over, many artists have already started to announce their touring plans for 2019. To help you prepare your concert schedule, we've compiled a handy guide to who will be on the road throughout next year.

Just like this past year, several artists will be saying goodbye to the road, with Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John entering the second year of their lengthy farewell tours, while Bob Seger will conclude his and Kiss are ready to start one. You'll also notice several acts have entered new phases of their careers. Fleetwood Mac , for example, have withstood the departure of Lindsey Buckingham and, once again, recruited two men to replace him. And drummer Nick Mason has put together a new band dedicated to performing the early works of his band Pink Floyd .

Others are doing something different. Queen + Adam Lambert and Iron Maiden have created all-new spectacles to dazzle arena audiences, while Styx will perform a handful of dates with comedian Larry the Cable Guy.

You can find the basics on these upcoming tours -- the starting and ending dates, plus cities -- arranged chronologically by the starting date below. More tours are being announced all the time, so keep checking back for the latest. Also note that information regarding shows can change, so check the artists' websites for the most up-to-date details.