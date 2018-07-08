2018 Wheelerchair Male Boilermaker Winner Is Daniel Romanchuk

With a time of 31:45, Daniel Romanchuk is your 2018 Boilermaker Road Race winner for the wheelchair race.

Daniel is from illinois. In 2015 he was named a US Paralympics Track and Field High School All-American for nine events. In 2018, keeping his streak alive, he has won the male race at the Boilermaker for wheelchair athletes.

Aaron Pike was the runner up for the second year in a row. His time was 33:18.