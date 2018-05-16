2018 should be another great year for Walleye fishing in New York. So says the Department of Environmental Conservation who stock most of the state from The Oneida Hatchery. 2017 was a record year and the recent egg take indicates the trend should continue.

The DEC credits the growing number of walleye in the state to large reproductive success in recent years. Despite April's cool temps and windy days, they still managed to harvest 324 million eggs from more than 16 thousand fish. Officials say this year all regions of New York should see great walleye fishing with one lone exception. That would be in New York City, apparently, even walleye don't like living there.

Walleye season is currently open and runs through March 15 of next year. Minimum catch size is 15" with a daily limit of 5. Keep in mind regulations can vary by county, for instance:

Oneida Lake east of Route 81 bridge and tributaries upstream to first barrier impassable by fish, and Barge (Erie) Canal and tributaries upstream to Lock 22 has a limit of 3 per day

Fishing regulations for each county are available at the DEC's website.