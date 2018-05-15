2018 School Budget And School Board Election Results
The following results are from Tuesday's local school budget votes and school board elections.
Central Valley School District (2 Open Seats)
Jonah Levi- 479
Margeurite Wesolowsi- 416
David LiBritz- 263
Budget- passed, 528-90
Clinton School District (2 Open Seats)
Samuel Catterson – 426
Donna Arancio – 399
Melinda Leising - 422
Budget- passed, 599-115
Bus Prop- passed, 595-115
Frankfort-Schuyler CSD (2 Open Seats)
Budget- passed, 168-30
Bellino and Bono elected to School Board
Herkimer Central School District
Budget- passed, 222-116
Brian Crandall and Michelle Gilbert re-elected to school board
Holland Patent Central
Budget-passed, 398-143
Bus Prop- passed, 432-105
Kathy Smythe elected to School Board
New Hartford Central Schools (1 Open Seat)
Linda Lark-534
Bob Calli- 485
Neil Pritchard- 84
Budget- passed, 831-302
Bus Prop- passed, 814-316
Oriskany CSD
Budget-passed, 201-37
Amy Mayo and Brian Judycki re- elected to the School Board
Owen D Young CSD
School Board Candidate
Holly Pullis - 74
Budget
Yes: 74
No: 13
2nd Proposition - Library Tax Levy
Yes: 75
No: 12
Rome City School District (3 Open Seats)
Paul Fitzpatrick- 743
Leigh Loughran- 713
Jonathon Matwijec-Walda- 685
Budget- passed, 609-312
Utica School Board Candidates (3 Open Seats)
Anthony M LaPolla- 1,335
Donald Dawes- 1,255
Joseph Hobika Jr.-1,244
James Paul III- 997
Briana Moriarty- 1,245
Hanka Grabovica- 952
Budget- Passed, 2,054-596
Library Prop-Passed, 1,453-1,163
Whitesboro School Board Candidates (4 Open Seats)
Steven Szatko- 779
Steven Farr- 600
Colleen Sparacino- 561
Michael Head- 788
Jonathan Henderson- 752
Thomas Schoen, Jr.-769
Budget- passed, 1,003-275
Bus Prop-passed, 1,020-246