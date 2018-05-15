2018 School Budget And School Board Election Results

The following results are from Tuesday's local school budget votes and school board elections.

Central Valley School District (2 Open Seats)

Jonah Levi- 479
Margeurite Wesolowsi- 416
David LiBritz- 263

Budget- passed, 528-90

Clinton School District (2 Open Seats)

Samuel Catterson – 426
Donna Arancio – 399
Melinda Leising - 422

Budget- passed, 599-115

Bus Prop- passed, 595-115

Frankfort-Schuyler CSD (2 Open Seats)

Budget- passed, 168-30

Bellino and Bono elected to School Board

Herkimer Central School District

Budget- passed, 222-116

Brian Crandall and Michelle Gilbert re-elected to school board

Holland Patent Central

Budget-passed, 398-143
Bus Prop- passed, 432-105

Kathy Smythe elected to School Board

New Hartford Central Schools (1 Open Seat)

Linda Lark-534
Bob Calli- 485
Neil Pritchard- 84

Budget- passed, 831-302
Bus Prop- passed, 814-316

Oriskany CSD

Budget-passed, 201-37

Amy Mayo and Brian Judycki re- elected to the School Board

Owen D Young CSD

School Board Candidate
Holly Pullis - 74

Budget
Yes: 74
No: 13

2nd Proposition - Library Tax Levy
Yes: 75
No: 12

Rome City School District (3 Open Seats)

Paul Fitzpatrick- 743
Leigh Loughran- 713
Jonathon Matwijec-Walda- 685

Budget- passed, 609-312

Utica School Board Candidates (3 Open Seats)

Anthony M LaPolla- 1,335
Donald Dawes- 1,255
Joseph Hobika Jr.-1,244
James Paul III- 997
Briana Moriarty- 1,245
Hanka Grabovica- 952

Budget- Passed, 2,054-596

Library Prop-Passed, 1,453-1,163

Whitesboro School Board Candidates (4 Open Seats)

Steven Szatko- 779
Steven Farr- 600
Colleen Sparacino- 561
Michael Head- 788
Jonathan Henderson- 752
Thomas Schoen, Jr.-769

Budget- passed, 1,003-275

Bus Prop-passed, 1,020-246

 

