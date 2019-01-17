2018: A Record-Breaking Year for Saranac Thursdays

2018 marked 20 years of Saranac Thursdays and their Summer Concert Series, and it happened to be a BIG, record-breaking year.

And we're not talking about record-breaking when it comes to the number of acts, the big names of performers, or the attendance at these events (although, all three may have helped when it came to breaking this record).

Nope, we're talking about money that was raised from Saranac Thursdays and the Summer Concert Series, and donated to the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area. If you didn't know, these shows at the brewery are actually fundraisers for the United Way, and as you can imagine, they raise quite a bit of money...

Actually, the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area says over $620,000 has been donated from the F.X. Matt Brewery, from the proceeds of Saranac Thursdays and the Summer Concert Series.

As we mentioned, it was a record-breaking year, so how big of a donation did the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area see from 2018? Well, according to the press release , the F.X. Matt Brewery handed over a check for $42,980!!

Isn't that incredible?!?

And the best part is all that money stays right here in the community - It goes to support the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area's funded programs, which help about 1 in 4 people in our area.

[United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area: 2018 Saranac Thursdays & Concert Series a Record-Breaker]