The 2019 Razzie Nominees Feature ‘Gotti,’ ‘Holmes & Watson’ and … Donald Trump?
For better or worse, the undisputed leader in the field of giving out awards to bad movies are the Razzies, which assemble every year before the Academy Awards to (dis)honor the worst films of the previous year. 2019’s nominees have been revealed and the big “winners” include Gotti, the notorious gangster biopic starring John Travolta, and The Happytime Murders, the raunchy puppet comedy featuring Melissa McCarthy, who picked up a Worst Actress nominee for her work in that film and Life of the Party. And even though Fahrenheit 11/9 was a documentary about President Donald Trump, the Razzies gave him a nominee for Worst Actor.
I get not liking his politics (oh, how I get it), but that just seems silly. So do the Razzies’ nominees in the Worst Onscreen Couple category, which is filled with nonsense like “Johnny Depp and his fast-fading film career” from Sherlock Gnomes. Why give the award at all if there aren’t enough legitimate contenders? I feel like I say this every year, but it remains true: Bad movies deserve better than the Razzies.
Here are all this year’s nominees. The winners will be announced on February 23, one day before the Oscars.
The 2019 Razzie Awards Nominees:
WORST PICTURE
Gotti
The Happytime Murders
Holmes & Watson"
Robin Hood
Winchester
WORST ACTRESS
Jennifer Garner, Peppermint
Amber Heard, London Fields
Melissa McCarthy, The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
Helen Mirren, Winchester
Amanda Seyfried, The Clapper
WORST ACTOR
Johnny Depp (voice), Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell, Holmes & Watson
John Travolta, Gotti
Donald J. Trump (as himself), Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Bruce Willis, Death Wish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jamie Foxx, Robin Hood
Ludacris (voice), Show Dogs
Joel McHale, The Happytime Murders
John C. Reilly, Holmes & Watson
Justice Smith, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kellyanne Conway (as herself), Fahrenheit 11/9
Marcia Gay Harden, Fifty Shades Freed
Kelly Preston, Gotti
Jaz Sinclair, Slender Man
Melania Trump (as herself), Fahrenheit 11/9
WORST SCREEN COMBO
“Any two actors or puppets (especially in those creepy sex scenes),” The Happytime Murders
“Johnny Depp and his fast-fading film career,” Sherlock Gnomes
“Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly (trashing two of literature’s most beloved characters),” Holmes & Watson
“Kelly Preston and John Travolta (getting 'Battlefield Earth'-type reviews!),” Gotti
“Donald J. Trump and his self-perpetuating pettiness,” Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF or SEQUEL
Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America)
Death Wish
Holmes & Watson
The Meg (ripoff of Jaws)
Robin Hood
WORST DIRECTOR
Etan Cohen, Holmes & Watson
Kevin Connolly, Gotti
James Foley, Fifty Shades Freed
Brian Henson, The Happytime Murders
The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter), Winchester
WORST SCREENPLAY
Death of a Nation
Fifty Shades Freed
Gotti
The Happytime Murders
Winchester
