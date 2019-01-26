For better or worse, the undisputed leader in the field of giving out awards to bad movies are the Razzies , which assemble every year before the Academy Awards to (dis)honor the worst films of the previous year. 2019’s nominees have been revealed and the big “winners” include Gotti , the notorious gangster biopic starring John Travolta, and The Happytime Murders , the raunchy puppet comedy featuring Melissa McCarthy, who picked up a Worst Actress nominee for her work in that film and Life of the Party. And even though Fahrenheit 11/9 was a documentary about President Donald Trump, the Razzies gave him a nominee for Worst Actor.

I get not liking his politics (oh, how I get it), but that just seems silly. So do the Razzies’ nominees in the Worst Onscreen Couple category, which is filled with nonsense like “Johnny Depp and his fast-fading film career” from Sherlock Gnomes. Why give the award at all if there aren’t enough legitimate contenders? I feel like I say this every year, but it remains true: Bad movies deserve better than the Razzies.

Here are all this year’s nominees. The winners will be announced on February 23, one day before the Oscars.

The 2019 Razzie Awards Nominees:

WORST PICTURE

Gotti

The Happytime Murders

Holmes & Watson"

Robin Hood

Winchester



WORST ACTRESS

Jennifer Garner, Peppermint

Amber Heard, London Fields

Melissa McCarthy, The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Helen Mirren, Winchester

Amanda Seyfried, The Clapper

WORST ACTOR

Johnny Depp (voice), Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell, Holmes & Watson

John Travolta, Gotti

Donald J. Trump (as himself), Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Bruce Willis, Death Wish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Foxx, Robin Hood

Ludacris (voice), Show Dogs

Joel McHale, The Happytime Murders

John C. Reilly, Holmes & Watson

Justice Smith, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kellyanne Conway (as herself), Fahrenheit 11/9

Marcia Gay Harden, Fifty Shades Freed

Kelly Preston, Gotti

Jaz Sinclair, Slender Man

Melania Trump (as herself), Fahrenheit 11/9

WORST SCREEN COMBO

“Any two actors or puppets (especially in those creepy sex scenes),” The Happytime Murders

“Johnny Depp and his fast-fading film career,” Sherlock Gnomes

“Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly (trashing two of literature’s most beloved characters),” Holmes & Watson

“Kelly Preston and John Travolta (getting 'Battlefield Earth'-type reviews!),” Gotti

“Donald J. Trump and his self-perpetuating pettiness,” Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF or SEQUEL

Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America )

Death Wish

Holmes & Watson

The Meg (ripoff of Jaws )

Robin Hood

WORST DIRECTOR

Etan Cohen, Holmes & Watson

Kevin Connolly, Gotti

James Foley, Fifty Shades Freed

Brian Henson, The Happytime Murders

The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter), Winchester

WORST SCREENPLAY

Death of a Nation

Fifty Shades Freed

Gotti

The Happytime Murders

Winchester