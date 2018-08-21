2018 New York State Fair Butter Sculpture

It's official, the 2018 Great New York State Fair butter sculpture has been revealed.

According to Syracuse.com , this year's sculpture is called "Your Milk Comes From A Good Place" and depicts a farmer delivering milk from his farm to a customer in a grocery store.

Commemorative logos of that 1969 sculpture are embedded in this year's sculpture and fairgoers have the opportunity to guess how many logos were included in the sculpture for a chance to win prizes."

There is also a back called the name of the farm in the sculpture is "Over The Moon Dairy Farm."

This is the fair's 50th butter sculpture. It will be housed in the Dairy Products Building for the entire fair, which runs from August 22nd to September 3rd.

