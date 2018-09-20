Is New York 2018’s Happiest State In The Country?
Where do you think New York ranks on the scale of happiest states in the country?
According to Wallethubs ranking of 2018's Happiest States, New York ranked at #14 in Wallethub's ranking. Hawaii, Utah and Minnesota were 1, 2 and 3.
Each state's score is based on "overall well-being and satisfaction with life" and "economic, emotional, physical and social health."
New York had a score of 57.35. We did rank number 5 on "Emotional and Physical Well Being" rank. So New York isn't as bad as you may think.