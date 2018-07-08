2018 Boilermaker Road Race 5K Male Winner

The world-renowned Boilermaker Road Race is taking over Utica. The 5K results are in. With the male side of the race, congrats to a Boonville native.

Tyler Fauvelle won the 5K for the males. He did this with a time of a little over 16 minutes.

Tyler has been running since his freshman year of high school and finished the race with an unofficial time of 16:11. WKTV reports the record for the men’s 5K is 15:18, which was set by Kelan McKenna of New Hartford in 2016.