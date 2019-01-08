2 Chances To See Jay Leno In CNY

Jay Leno is coming to Central New York for two shows in March! Tickets go on sale Friday.

Stand-up comedian Jay Leno will perform two shows at The Vine on Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 11 at noon and may be purchased in person at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

Jay Leno is best known for his former late-night TV show “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” He's also a successful stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author and philanthropist. Leno loves to share his humor with audiences across the nation, performing more than 100 live stand-up comedy performances each year.

Additional upcoming shows at The Vine include:

Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine.

The del Lago Resort & Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 1,956 slot machines and 99 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway.

