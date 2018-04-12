17 Things Central New Yorkers Take Very Seriously

All in all, Central New Yorkers are a pretty easy-going bunch. There are, however, certain things we take very very seriously.

In Central New York, we don't get too bent out of shape about much because, let's face it, in a place that gets snow in April and May - you have to be a little flexible. You learn to go with the flow, keep the shovel right next to the sunscreen and never really put your winter coat too far out of reach.

This list of the things Central New Yorkers take seriously started with a simple question about the best fish fry - turns out, fish fry is one of the things you just don't joke about. A few hundred responses later, we realized that people are really passionate about haddock.

17 Things That Central New Yorkers Take Very Seriously

Half moons

Chicken riggies

Greens (the food kind, not the golf kind)

Upside down pizza

Fishing

Camping

Hockey

Tomato Pie

Pothole dodging

Chicken wings

Apples and pumpkins

The Boilermaker

Saranac Thursdays

Coffee

Voss

High school sports rivalries

Snow removal

If you wanna test whether these things are actually taken seriously, there's a simple test: ask on Facebook who has the 'best' of any of them...a few hundred responses later - you'll see what we mean.

