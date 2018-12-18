A $16,500 reward is now being offered in the conviction of the suspect(s) who threw two dogs out of a moving vehicle on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, on I-81 south in Marathon, NY.

New York State Police at Homer continues to investigate tips that will help locate the person(s) responsible for throwing two beagle mix dogs out of a moving vehicle. The Cortland County SPCA has also joined the investigation in locating the person(s) responsible.

Several local, state and national animal welfare agencies and private donors are now offering a total of $16,500 reward leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible. The following agencies have contributed:

The Animal Legal Defense Fund $10,000

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals $5,000

The New York State Humane Association $1,000

A private donation $500

via NY State Police

The original incident occurred on December 12, 2018 at approximately 9:30 a.m., when a truck driver observed someone in an older model blue or dark blue Dodge Durango roll down their rear passenger window and throw two beagle mixes out of their moving vehicle while traveling on Interstate 81 in Marathon, NY near the Cortland County and Broome County border. The truck driver, from Syracuse, NY immediately pulled over to the median and ran to the rescue the dogs. At that time, troopers who were patrolling the Interstate located the semi-truck pulled over, with the driver side door open. As the troopers investigated, they spotted the truck driver carrying one badly injured dog and a second dog following. Troopers immediately rendered assistance. An NYSP K9 handler also arrived on scene and bandaged the injured dog to stop bleeding and splinted its leg while other troopers kept the dog warm in a warming blanket and the truck driver’s sweatshirt. The Broome County Humane Society was immediately contacted and took possession of the dogs. One dog named “Trooper” did have his leg amputated but is doing well. The other dog named “Adam” (named after the truck driver) is said to be doing well. Investigators still need tips locating the individual(s) involved.

Anyone with information about the suspect(s) is asked to call SP Homer at (607)749-1614.

Anyone with inquiries about adopting the dogs or providing a donation for the care of the dogs is asked to contact the Broome County Human Society at (607)724-3709.