The violence continues in Syracuse. A 12-year-old boy has died from injuries suffered following a shooting in the area of Park Street and E. Division Street.

Syracuse Police say, officers were called to the scene around 9:35 p.m. Wednesay and were notified while en route the victim was being transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen area.

The 12-year-old boy was later pronounced dead at University Hospital at approximately 3 a.m.

A 33-year-old woman also suffered a "graze" wound in the incident. An investigation revealed that the victims were in the 100 block of John Street when they were shot.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222 or the Homicide Tip Line at (315) 442-5223. All calls will remain confidential.