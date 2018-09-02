We know, we know… only 11? Look, we’ve only got so much time to spare, so we narrowed this Loud List down to some of the most publicized and strangely celebrated arrests in rock history.

Guns N’ Roses might have the all-time record for most riots started by a rock band. In 1991, Axl Rose faced four misdemeanor assault charges following a destructive night in St. Louis. A year later, Rose was arrested to face those charges, but according to the singer, he spent more time signing autographs and talking about rock and roll with the cops.

Remember when Paul McCartney was arrested in Japan? The Beatles legend was busted at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport for bringing roughly half a pound of marijuana into the country. His arrest was caught on film and the musician spent nine days in jail. However, the father of Linda McCartney was a high powered lawyer, and following international pressure from fans, Japan decided to take it easy on Macca.

This list wouldn’t be complete without the inclusion of Ozzy Osbourne . There are more than a few arrests we could point out for this list, but we chose the most lighthearted one — the Alamo whizzing incident. Wearing one of his wife’s green evening dresses, a wasted Ozzy took to public urination without a care in the world. San Antonio police flipped out once they saw Ozzy pissing on the Alamo cenotaph, which was erected in 1939 to honor the 189 Texans who died there. Whoops.

Check out these 11 Infamous Rock Star Arrests in the Loud List above.