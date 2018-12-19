‘$10,000 A Week For Life’ Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Mexico, NY

One man is now $10,000 richer each week thanks to a winning lottery ticket sold at gas station in Mexico, New York.

Winning $10,000 would be quite a shock to begin with, but winning that amount every week... For life?! That's pretty crazy! And it's happened for one lucky person.

According to the New York Lottery , the man is 34-year-old Matthew Cox of Liverpool, who happened to buy the $20 ticket at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mexico. The New York Lottery says,

Cox chose to receive his prize in annual installments of $520,000 before required withholdings. He will receive a net check totaling $349,336 every year for the rest of his life.

Even after the with withholdings, that's quite a "yearly salary."

There are still some big prizes left on those "$10,000 A Week For Life" tickets, including two more grand prizes of $10,000 a week for life. According to the New York Lottery , there are also 66 second place prizes of $20,000 that have yet to be claimed.

Congratulations Matthew of Liverpool. We're sure it's going to be a good holiday season with that early "Christmas present."

And good luck to the next buyers of the "$10,000 A Week For Life" tickets - There's still going to be a LOT of big winners.

[NYLottery.NY.Gov - Winners' Wall]

[H/T: Syracuse.com]