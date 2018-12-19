‘$10,000 A Week For Life’ Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Mexico, NY
One man is now $10,000 richer each week thanks to a winning lottery ticket sold at gas station in Mexico, New York.
Winning $10,000 would be quite a shock to begin with, but winning that amount every week... For life?! That's pretty crazy! And it's happened for one lucky person.
According to the New York Lottery, the man is 34-year-old Matthew Cox of Liverpool, who happened to buy the $20 ticket at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mexico. The New York Lottery says,
Cox chose to receive his prize in annual installments of $520,000 before required withholdings. He will receive a net check totaling $349,336 every year for the rest of his life.
Even after the with withholdings, that's quite a "yearly salary."
There are still some big prizes left on those "$10,000 A Week For Life" tickets, including two more grand prizes of $10,000 a week for life. According to the New York Lottery, there are also 66 second place prizes of $20,000 that have yet to be claimed.
Congratulations Matthew of Liverpool. We're sure it's going to be a good holiday season with that early "Christmas present."
And good luck to the next buyers of the "$10,000 A Week For Life" tickets - There's still going to be a LOT of big winners.
[NYLottery.NY.Gov - Winners' Wall]