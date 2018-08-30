10 Red Panda Encounters Left For 2018

The Utica Zoo is happy to announce they still have time left in 2018 for you to go on a Red Panda Encounter .

On Facebook , the Utica Zoo announced the good news:

We have looked at our calendars and noticed we have about 10 dates available for Red Panda encounters until the end of the year! Red Panda Encounters are unique experiences and make AMAZING gifts! Don't Delay, Book now!"

During these encounters you are able to spend time with Muse and Ming-Yue inside their habitat feeding them their favorite snacks and learn all about Red Pandas and their daily lives at the Zoo. You also learn about the threats they face in the wild. All is done by a wonderful Zoo Keeper. Animal Encounters last approximately 30 minutes

The cost is $180 total for up to two people age 12+, and zoo admission is included. You can find more info from the Zoo about the encounters they offer .

