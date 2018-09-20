This post is not intended to scare men...but it's scary none the less. Fear aside, if anyone is diagnosed as having Prostate Cancer THESE DAYS ... there is virtually nothing to worry about...not a long as Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute exists. So to any man reading this, I urge you to join me this Saturday as Roswell to get your prostate checked while checking out some Cool Cruisin Cars. The actual Prostate Exam takes all of 30 sec at best ... most of your time will be spent registering and waiting your turn, which is not long either...the entire process takes approximately 30 minutes. You'll be in and out of there before you know.

LISTEN TO THIS (below):

(this interview promotes a previous year's Cruisin for A Cure Event)

Get Ready to Check Out Some Great Cars & Get Your Prostate Health FREE Check:

The Free Prostate Screenings will take place Saturday @ Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center from 9AM - 4PM.

